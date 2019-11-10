RALEIGH Alice Faye Young Eury, 82, of Raleigh, passed Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. Faye was born to Forney Young Sr. and Alma Huffman Young, Aug. 20, 1937, in Catawba County. She graduated from Fred T. Foard High School in 1955 and received a one-year business degree from Woman's College (now UNC-Greensboro) in 1956. She married Lynn W. Eury in 1959, and they lived in Raleigh. Together they raised three daughters. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Lynn W. Eury; two daughters, Beth Eury Davis (Steve), Leigh Eury; and grandson, Jack Davis. She also leaves to cherish her memory a sister, Linda Young Whitener (Gary); brother, F. Fitzhugh Young Jr. (Wanda); and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Forney Young Sr. and Alma Huffman Young; daughter, Faith Eury; and sister, Neoma Young Pressley. Faye was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Faye worked at Carolina Power & Light Company before dedicating herself to home, family, church and community. She was a long-time member of Hayes Barton United Methodist Church where she was a member of the United Methodist Women and taught Sunday school and Vacation Bible School. She was active in her community and her daughters' schools. She was a talented and accomplished seamstress. Faye was President of the Glen Forest Garden Club and the Olde Raleigh Garden Club. She was a docent at the NC Museum of History and gave tours there for many years. Faye received a service award from the Professional Engineers of NC for her work supporting engineering scholarships. Scholarships were established in her honor at Fred T. Foard High School and UNC-Greensboro. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 16, at 2 p.m., at Hayes Barton United Methodist Church, officiated by the Rev. Rick Clayton. A reception at the chruch will follow the service. A graveside service will be held Sunday, Nov. 17, at 2 p.m., at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery in Hickory. Memorial donations may be made to the Faye Young Eury Scholarship Endowment, paid to UNCG Excellence Foundation, Advancement Services, UNCG P.O. Box 26170, Greensboro, NC 27402-6170; or YoungEury Endowment, Fred T. Foard Scholarship, paid to North Carolina Community Foundation, 3737 Glenwood Ave., #460, Raleigh, NC 27612. The family would also like to thank her caregivers at Brighton Gardens. Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary's St. in Raleigh.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Home repairs, custom homes, sheds, remodeling, roof, & decks. We are here for all your construction needs. Check out our Facebook page. Free est.
ON THE LEVEL MOLD & REPAIR SERVICES
ROCKY TOP TREE SERVICES & LANDSCAPING Removals Trimming Topping Excavating Stump Grinding Fencing 24 Hour Emergency Service 26 Years in Business. Licensed & Insured. Reasonable rates. Free estimates 828-493-3449
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!