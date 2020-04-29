Ida "Mae" James Ervin January 7, 1940 - April 11, 2020 Ida "Mae" James Ervin, 80, of Maiden, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at her home. She was born Jan. 7, 1940, in Troy, Ala., to the late Crystal Columbus James and Virgie Mae Wiggins James. She leaves behind three siblings, Shirley Smith and family of S.C., Jerry James and family of Alabama, and Gloria Pittman and family of Florida; two sons, Mark Ervin Sr. and family of Tennessee, Daniel "Ryan" Ervin and family of, North Carolina; eight grandchildren, Angie Brummitt and family of Tennessee, Mark Ervin Jr. and family of Tennessee, Alex Weathers, Timothy Weathers, Whitney Weathers of North Carolina, Kenny "L.K." Ervin II, Patrick Ervin, Chris Ervin of West Virgina; and 13 great-grandchildren. A gathering of friends will be held at 4 p.m., Thursday, April 30, in the chapel of Drum Funeral Home in Conover. Drum Funeral Home and Cremation Services www.drumfh-conover.com

To plant a tree in memory of Ida Ervin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.