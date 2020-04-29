Ida "Mae" James Ervin January 7, 1940 - April 11, 2020 Ida "Mae" James Ervin, 80, of Maiden, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at her home. She was born Jan. 7, 1940, in Troy, Ala., to the late Crystal Columbus James and Virgie Mae Wiggins James. She leaves behind three siblings, Shirley Smith and family of S.C., Jerry James and family of Alabama, and Gloria Pittman and family of Florida; two sons, Mark Ervin Sr. and family of Tennessee, Daniel "Ryan" Ervin and family of, North Carolina; eight grandchildren, Angie Brummitt and family of Tennessee, Mark Ervin Jr. and family of Tennessee, Alex Weathers, Timothy Weathers, Whitney Weathers of North Carolina, Kenny "L.K." Ervin II, Patrick Ervin, Chris Ervin of West Virgina; and 13 great-grandchildren. A gathering of friends will be held at 4 p.m., Thursday, April 30, in the chapel of Drum Funeral Home in Conover. Drum Funeral Home and Cremation Services www.drumfh-conover.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Welcome to Bass-Smith Funeral Home, actively serving Catawba Valley communities since 1948. Over the years we have helped many through the pr…
Latest Local Offers
A.2.Z. Handyman WE DO IT ALL
STUMPS BY DAN TREES BY DAN FORESTRY MULCHING BY DAN 45 Years Experience Fully Insured 828-312-3797
Kirby Maintenance New roofs Tear offs Shingle or metal Vinyl siding all types Window replacements Gutter installation Fully insured. Free estimatesmates 828-308-8412