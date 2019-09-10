SPARTANBURG, S.C. Kimberly Louanne Childers Ertel, 59, received her angel wings Monday Aug. 20, 2019 in Spartanburg, S.C. She was born April 3, 1960, to Peggy Teague Lentz and Evan Lamar Childers in Hickory. She leaves behind her brother, Keith L. Childers; niece, Jessica Dettmar; nephew, Kevin Childers; their children; her beloved dog, Lucy; and many friends who will miss her and cherish her memory. She was predeceased by her mother, Peggy Lentz; father, Evan Childers; sister, Kristi Childers; and stepfather, Wayne Lentz. Interment will be at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Hickory, Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 1 p.m. Memorials may be made to Humane Society of Catawba County, 3224 20th Ave. SE, Hickory, NC 28602.
