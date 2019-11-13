CHICAGO, IL. Ryan Adam Erikson, 40 of Chicago, Ill., went home to be with the Lord Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. Born June 24, 1979, in Catawba County, he was the son of Steven Arthur and Sherry Reinhardt Erikson. Ryan was a "Renaissance Man", who lived an active life and was dearly loved by his family and friends. He graduated from Lenoir-Rhyne University and DePaul University Law School. He was an attorney with McCabe Kirshner in Lincolnwood, Ill. Survivors include his parents, Steven and Sherry Erikson; brother, Greg Erikson; niece, Emma Erikson and her mother, Katy Jones; all of Hickory; his loving sweetheart, Valeria "Val" Evans of Chicago, Ill.; grandfather, J.D. Reinhardt of Vale; and a number of other family members. A celebration of life service will be held Friday, Nov. 15, at Lenoir-Rhyne's Grace Chapel at 3 p.m., with Pastor Andrew Weisner officiating. Burial will be held at a later date. An informal gathering of friends will be held in Chicago at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Lenoir-Rhyne University; or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be left at www.catawbamemorialpark.com. The Erikson family is under the care of Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Firewood For Sale All Hardwood, Split and Delivered. Sizes: 3/4 ton, 1 ton and 2 ton Call 828-403-4670 or 828-584-7240
Hollar Bros. Tree Service Tree Removal - Tree Trimming Stump Grinding - Skid Steer Work & Hauling Full Clean Up Fully Insured - Free Estimates Scott & Jeremy Hollar 828-635-0230/ 320-3897
ON THE LEVEL MOLD & REPAIR SERVICES
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!