HICKORY Jonathan Epling, 57, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019. Family will receive friends Thursday, Aug. 1, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Mackie-Whisenant Funeral Home in Granite Falls. The funeral service will be held Friday, Aug. 2, at 2 p.m., at Mackie-Whisenant Funeral Home Chapel. Mackie-Whisenant Funeral Home is serving the family.

Tags

Load entries