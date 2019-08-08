HICKORY On Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, George Elliott Ennis Sr., M.D., loving husband and father of five children, passed away at 85. George was born Aug. 10, 1933, in Hickory, to Elliott Lee and Blanche "Peggy" Oreen Deitz Ennis. He attended Hickory High School, graduating in 1950. After high school, George received a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from Lenoir-Rhyne University in 1954, and his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of North Carolina School of Medicine in Chapel Hill in 1958; he then went on to specialize in Internal Medicine, completing his Residency at the University of Alabama-Birmingham in 1961, and sub-specialize in Hematology/Oncology via Fellowship completed at Duke University in 1962. He served as a Physician in the U.S. Air Force from 1962 to 1964 at the 1360th USAF Hospital in Orlando, Fla. Board Certified in Internal Medicine, George practiced medicine in Hickory for over 50 years, running a private practice from 1964 to 1996, serving on staff with Catawba Valley Medical Center from 1996 to 2003, and acting as Medical Director of Cardiac Rehabilitation for Frye Regional Medical Center from 2008 to 2010. George also served on staff with Frye Regional Medical Center throughout his tenure in Hickory. On May 10, 1975, he married Frances Maude Hahn. George was preceded in death by his father, Elliott; his mother, Peggy; his brother, Thomas Lee Ennis; his sister, Martha Ann Ennis Bumgardner; and his stepdaughter, Sherrie Spencer Vonwiller. He is survived by his wife, Frances Hahn Ennis; five children, Elliott Lee Ennis II, George "Rusty" Elliott Ennis Jr. and his wife, Joy, Virginia "Ginger" Sigmon and her husband, Bruce, Kim Stout and her husband, Dan, Kristin "Kristi" Ennis Lail and her husband, Joe; sister, Peggy Ennis Swing and her husband Paul; sister-in-law, Drue Ennis; niece, Donna Ennis Thornburg; stepson, Darrell Ray Spencer; 20 grandchildren; and 1 great-granddaughter. George had a passion, beyond all else, to help and care for others. His benevolence knew few boundaries, as he routinely sought to lend a helping hand to patients, family, and friends in every part of his career and his personal life. George was a stranger to no one throughout his lifetime in Hickory, and on a daily trip to the grocery store or the downtown post office with one of his children in tow, he may have been stopped by any number of area residents to catch up and discuss the latest happenings in life. In fact, this was commonplace no matter where he ventured in Hickory. Everyone was a friend. Even more important to George than his friends was his family. Very much a family man, George was a proud Ennis and a true torchbearer of the family name. He would dote on his family to anyone who would listen. No conversation was complete without George having a chance to update someone on his children's latest accomplishments, and he spoke fondly of memories and time with his parents and siblings. The camera was one of his greatest non-medical instruments. Ballgames were covered. Holidays were well-documented. Recitals, plays, contests, pool parties, and social gatherings were captured in the moment, so that family and friends could always look back on the great times had. For all these important moments in life, there was no doubt. George was ready to preserve the occasion. George was a Tar Heel through and through, as he raised his family of North Carolina devotees who would steadfastly cheer for the boys in the lighter shade of blue from Chapel Hill. A good Tar Heel basketball or football game was frequently a family affair and cause for a gathering to watch, while enjoying each others' company and fellowship. George and Frances were even married, in a small ceremony in their home, by the late and great Tar Heel, Horace "Bones" McKinney. George, or "Dr. Ennis", as so many around Hickory knew him, was a great and loved man, and in his wake, his spirit will be kept alive in and by his equally great and loving family. A funeral service will be held Saturday, Aug. 10, at First Baptist Church of Hickory, at 10:30 a.m., with the Rev. David Wachter officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, Aug. 9, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alport Syndrome Foundation by visiting their website at https://www.alportsyndrome.org and clicking "Donate Now". Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of George Elliott Ennis Sr., MD. Online condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Enter from July 10th through the 17th for a chance to win a $50 gift card voucher to be used at JS Linens!
Tell us who you think is the best in the Catawba Valley! Voting begins July 1st and ends August 4th.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
KELLER'S STUMP GRINDING SERVICE FREE ESTIMATE No Job Too Big or Small!! 109 KELLER AVE. MORGANTON, NC 28655 CALL 828-430-0643
POWELL'S TREE & STUMP GRINDING SERVICE 45 Years Experience Topping Trimming Free estimates. Reasonable, and dependable, new stump grinder & 60 ft bucket truck call 980-521-4382 ask for Richard. (Fire wood 4 sale)
ROCKY TOP TREE SERVICES & LANDSCAPING Removals Trimming Topping Excavating Stump Grinding Fencing 24 Hour Emergency Service 26 Years in Business. Licensed & Insured. Reasonable rates. Free estimates 828-493-3449
Enter from July 10th through the 17th for a chance to win a $50 gift card voucher to be used at JS Linens!
Tell us who you think is the best in the Catawba Valley! Voting begins July 1st and ends August 4th.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.