Ennis, Drue Melton

March 19, 1922 - June 4, 2020 Drue Melton Ennis, 98, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at her residence. Born March 19, 1922, in Caldwell County, she was the daughter of the late William Eugene Melton and Beulah Luvina Melton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Lee Ennis; sister-in-law, Martha Ennis and husband, Ed Bumgarner; and brothers-in-law, Dr. George Ennis and Gary Hemrick. Drue enjoyed traveling and retired from nursing at 85, from Frye Regional Medical Center. She dearly loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter, Donna Thornburg and husband, Mike, of Huntersville; grandchildren, Elliott Thornburg of Greenville, N.C., Merritt Capps and husband, Austin, of Taylorsville; great-grandchildren, Micah, Declan and Elias Capps, all of Taylorsville; sisters, Charlene Hemrick of Charlotte, Gayle Dancy and husband, Fred, of Lenoir; and sisters-in-law, Peggy Ennis Swing and husband, Paul, of St. Louis, Mo., Frances Hahn Ennis of Hickory, Doris Ennis of Hickory; and many nieces and nephews. The family will greet friends Wednesday, June 10, from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a private funeral service in the chapel at Bass-Smith Funeral Home. Burial will be held in Oakwood Cemetery. Memorials may be made in her memory to a charity of one's choice. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Service information
10:00AM-11:00AM
334 2nd Street, NW
Hickory, NC 28601
