August 18, 1978 - February 15, 2020 Ann Vogler Emmitt of Conover, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carolina Caring Hospice in Newton. Born Aug. 18, 1978, in Mishawaka, Ind., Ann was the daughter of Ron Vogler of Davidson and Jackie Vogler of Mishawaka. She is survived by her husband of 15 years, David Emmitt; their son, Mason, and daughter, Gabriana; her brother, Mike Vogler of Mishawaka; mother and father; and the Rudhman family of South Bend, Ind. Ann grew up in Mishawaka and graduated from Bethel College with a degree in Education. She went on to teach at Cornerstone Christian Montessori School in Elkhart, Ind. Ann was an incredible wife and mother, and a true friend to many. She loved Jesus and loved as He loved. Her faith in God and the love and support of the Christian community enabled her to face numerous life challenges and ultimately her illness, with strength and peace. A celebration of life will be held at New Life Church of Taylorsville Saturday, Feb. 22, from 1 to 4:30 p.m. It will be an open house format and people are welcome to come and visit during that time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ann Emmitt Memorial Fund, 2356 Doe Ct. N.E., Conover, NC 28613. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Service information
1:00PM-4:30PM
46 Warren Rd.
Taylorsville, N.C. 28681
