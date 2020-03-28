February 26, 1965 - March 25, 2020 Courtney Leigh Price Ellis, 55, of Lenoir, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Sam Ellis. Courtney taught K - 3 grade for 34 years. Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Ellis family.
