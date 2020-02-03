February 28, 1947 - January 4, 2020 Charles "Charlie" E. Ellis, 72, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at his residence. Born Feb. 28, 1947, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Lonzo Lewis Ellis and Lillie Ruth Wallace Ellis. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, William Ellis, brothers, John, Fred, Ernie, Frank, Mac, James, Jack and Bob Ellis, and sisters, Elsie Gault and Patricia Ellis. Charlie was a member of Sandy Ridge Baptist Church and worked in upholstery in the furniture industry. An avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting and fishing which led him to the art of taxidermy which he truly enjoyed. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Wanda Moses Ellis of the home; daughter, Dana Dentino and husband, Mike; son, Charles Shea Ellis; brother, Thomas Ellis; sister, Betty Landis, all of Hickory; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of life service will be held at 12 noon, Saturday, Jan. 11, in the chapel of Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory with the Rev. Bill Honeycutt officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, N.C. 28658. Condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com. Bass-Smith Funeral Home & Crematory in Hickory is serving the family of Charles "Charlie" E. Ellis.
