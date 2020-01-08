HICKORY Charles "Charlie" E. Ellis, 72, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at his residence. Born Feb. 28, 1947, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Lonzo Lewis Ellis and Lillie Ruth Wallace Ellis. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, William Ellis, brothers, John, Fred, Ernie, Frank, Mac, James, Jack and Bob Ellis, and sisters, Elsie Gault and Patricia Ellis. Charlie was a member of Sandy Ridge Baptist Church and worked in upholstery in the furniture industry. An avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting and fishing which led him to the art of taxidermy which he truly enjoyed. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Wanda Moses Ellis of the home; daughter, Dana Dentino and husband, Mike; son, Charles Shea Ellis; brother, Thomas Ellis; sister, Betty Landis, all of Hickory; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of life service will be held at 12 noon, Saturday, Jan. 11, in the chapel of Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory with the Rev. Bill Honeycutt officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, N.C. 28658. Condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com. Bass-Smith Funeral Home & Crematory in Hickory is serving the family of Charles "Charlie" E. Ellis.
Ellis, Charles "Charlie" E.
To send flowers to the family of Charles "Charlie" Ellis, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 11
Visitation
Saturday, January 11, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
11:00AM-12:00PM
Bass-Smith Funeral Home & Crematory
334 2nd Street, NW
Hickory, NC 28601
334 2nd Street, NW
Hickory, NC 28601
Guaranteed delivery before Charles "Charlie"'s Visitation begins.
Jan 11
Service
Saturday, January 11, 2020
12:00PM
12:00PM
Bass-Smith Funeral Home & Crematory
334 2nd Street, NW
Hickory, NC 28601
334 2nd Street, NW
Hickory, NC 28601
Guaranteed delivery before Charles "Charlie"'s Service begins.
Jan 11
Service
Saturday, January 11, 2020
12:00PM
12:00PM
Bass-Smith Funeral Home Chapel
334 2nd St., NW
Hickory, NC 28601
334 2nd St., NW
Hickory, NC 28601
Guaranteed delivery before Charles "Charlie"'s Service begins.