May 17, 1929 - May 16, 2020 Wayne V. Elliott, 90, a resident at The Village at Morrisons Cove in Martinsburg, Pa., formerly of Roaring Spring, Pa., died peacefully Saturday morning, May 16, 2020, at home. He was born in Roaring Spring, son of the late Carl and Verona (Burket) Elliott. He formerly was married to the late June (Burket) Elliott, who preceded him in death. Surviving are two children: Maureen Teague and husband, Wilson, of Hickory and Carl W. Elliott and wife, Dawn, of Crystal River, Fla.; three grandchildren: Dr. Sloan Elliott and husband, Dr. Will Gardella, of Fort Myers, Fla., Morgan (Elliott) Arney and husband, Eric, of Lincolnton, and Emily T. Wareham and husband, Brad, of Asheville; and six great-grandchildren: Avery, Carys, Chance, Dawser, Kendell and Cameron. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Elliott Wilson Teague; and a brother, Clifton. Wayne was a member of Christ Church, Roaring Spring. He was a 1947 graduate of Roaring Spring High School where he, along with his brother, Cliff, played basketball and Wayne was known as "Ace of the Hardwood." He retired from Appleton Papers in 1991 after 44 years and three months of service. He enjoyed boating and water skiing at Raystown, and boating, water skiing and jet skiing in North Carolina. Wayne, along with his father and son, used their talents in wood working, plumbing and handiwork to build their own homes. Wayne was a very meek and kind person and always had a positive word to say to others. Due to the COVID-19 limitations, services will be private at the convenience of the family by Pastor Joel Kletzing. Interment will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Martinsburg. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Wayne's memory may be given to the Garver Memorial YMCA, 285 Grove St., Roaring Spring, PA 16673. Todd T. Thompson Funeral Home Inc. of Roaring Spring, Pa. www.thompsonfh.com