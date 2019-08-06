NEWTON Margaret Hilda Carpenter Elliott, 85 of Newton passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Catawba Valley Medical Center. Hilda was born July 9, 1934, in Shelby. She was the daughter of Avery Flay Carpenter and Evelyn Stowe Carpenter. Hilda was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Elliott; a sister, Joan Herndon; and a grandson, Samuel Hicks Elliott. Hilda was a graduate of Shelby High School and Charlotte Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. She received a Bachelor of Science degree from Appalachian State University and a Master of Public Health from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Hilda began her career in public health at the Catawba County Health Department and worked there for over 20 years. She then worked for the Department of Environment, Health, and Natural Resources as a nurse consultant in Maternal and Child Health Programs with the state of North Carolina. Hilda retired after 37 years in public health and was awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine from Gov. James Hunt in November 1997. After retiring, Hilda served on the Catawba County Board of Health and also worked as a clinical nurse instructor for Lenoir-Rhyne University at the Catawba County Health Department. Hilda was a devoted charter member of Trinity Baptist Church in Newton. She served on the building committee for Trinity when it was built and dedicated in May 1987. Hilda loved her Minister Brant Hoots and her special friend, Doris Cope. Hilda is survived by a son, Jim Elliott and wife, Mary, of Hickory; a daughter, Kathe Canupp and husband, Chip, of Newton; three grandsons, Elliot Canupp and wife, Holly, of Raleigh, Jacob and Caleb Elliott of Hickory; and a granddaughter, Margot Canupp of Elizabeth City. A service of remembrance will be held Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 3 p.m., at Trinity Baptist Church in Newton. The Rev. Brant Hoots will officiate. A burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory. The family will receive friends Wednesday, Aug. 7, from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m., at Trinity Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Baptist Church Building Fund, 725 W 13th St., Newton, NC 28658. Condolences may be sent to the Elliott family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Elliott family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.
