September 8, 1926 - April 3, 2020 Donald "Don" Bennett Elliott, 93, of Hickory, passed away peacefully at his home, Friday evening, April 3, 2020, surrounded by family. He was born Sept. 8, 1926, in Baltimore, Md., to the late William Arthur Elliott and Ethel Davidson Elliott. In addition to his parents, Mr. Elliott was preceded by his son, Hugh Gunnar Elliott; and his two older brothers, whom he adored. "Don", as he liked to be called, was born and raised in Baltimore. He loved his hometown and was a lifelong Baltimore Orioles baseball fan. At age 12, he was at the Pimlico track in Baltimore where the famous racehorse, Seabiscuit, was immortalized. He liked to tell everybody that he won "two shiny nickels" that day. He graduated from high school, then went to Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and Johns Hopkins University. Don was honored to serve in the U.S Army in the Philippines and Korea during World War II. In Hickory, Don was a devoted member of Fairgrove United Methodist Church for many years, and later of Westview United Methodist Church. Anyone who knew him will attest that he never met a stranger. Don is survived by his wife of 56 years, Tommie Crosswhite Elliott of the home; his daughter, Robin Faulk and husband, Kelly, of Sanford; his daughter, Laurie Elliott of Granite Falls; and his six beloved grandchildren, Parker, Preston, Andrew, Anthony, Kelly Anne, and Joseph. A funeral service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Westview United Methodist Church, 1309 1st Ave. SW, Hickory, NC 28602. Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Conover www.drumfh-conover.com
