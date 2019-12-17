NEWTON Mary Elizabeth Longacre Eller, 68, of Newton passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. A memorial service will be held Thursday, Dec. 19, at 3 p.m., at Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church in Maiden. The family will receive friends at the church from 2 to 2:45 p.m., prior to the service. The Eller family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.