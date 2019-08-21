LENOIR Mr. Garry Howell Eller, 70, passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. A celebration of Garry's life will be held Thursday, Aug. 22, in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Service from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Evans Funeral Service and Crematory of Lenoir is serving the Eller family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
For All of your Service, Installation & Repair Needs for Heating & Air ALSO DUCT CLEANING Residential & Commercial Licensed & Insured NC33283 johnnyonthespothvac.com 24 Hour Service Senior Discounts! Military Discounts! FINANCING NOW AVAILABLE Why Pay More For Great Service!
828-442-7224 TREE SERVICE Mike Carr Bucket Truck Services Trimming, Shaping, Full Take Down Stump Grinding, Brush Chipping Lot Clearing & Logging Excavation Services Log Length Firewood 24 HR emergency Storm Clean Up FULLY INSURED FREE ESTIMATES
Brad McBride Construction "No Job Too Small" Free Ests, Referrals Avail. Gen. Carpentry, Remodeling & Additions Termite Damage, Structural Repairs Brad McBride (C) 704-791-4860
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.