Edwards, William "Bill"

August 4, 1943 - June 14, 2020 William "Bill" Lee Edwards, 76, of Catawba, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at his residence. He was born Aug. 4, 1943, in Catawba County, to the late George and Martha Little Edwards. Bill was a member of Mathis Chapel Baptist Church and Catawba Beagle Club. He enjoyed farming and spending time with his family and grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Wade Edwards, Jerry Edwards and Tim Edwards. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 52 years, Betty Kirksey Edwards of the home; sons, Todd Edwards and wife, Melissa, of Catawba and Troy Edwards and wife, Kim, of Lincolnton; brother, Steve Edwards of Newton; grandchildren, Autumn Solomon and husband, Chandler, Lindsay Edwards and fiancé, Brandon Mckaskle, Colby Edwards, Logan Edwards and Dylan Hewitt; and great-grandchildren, Kinsley Edwards and Saylor Mckaskle. A service to celebrate Bill's life will be held Thursday, June 18, at 3 p.m., at Mathis Chapel Baptist Church in Catawba. The Rev. Travis Triplett and the Rev. Paul Schronce will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m. at Mathis Chapel Baptist Church, prior to the service. Those serving as pallbearers are: Joe Spurlin, Mark Calloway, Calvin Greer, William Kirksey, Jr., Josh Beckham and Johnnie Burgin. Memorials may be made to Mathis Chapel Baptist Church, 1786 Mathis Church Rd., Catawba, NC 28609 or to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. www.bennettfuneralservice.com
