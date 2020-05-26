August 8, 1928 - May 23, 2020 Paul Erastus Edwards, 91, of Conover, died Saturday, May 23, 2020. He was the husband of Linda Edwards. The Edwards family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Welcome to Bass-Smith Funeral Home, actively serving Catawba Valley communities since 1948. Over the years we have helped many through the pr…
Latest Local Offers
MICHAEL BROWN
New Home Construction Additions/Renovations; Kitchen Cabinets Installed; Door/Window Replacements; Decks, Flooring, Painting, Garage, Vinyl Siding. Licensed and Insured Tom Fox - 828-238-8879
JOHN'S LAWN CARE & Maintenance No Contracts....just quality lawn care for a reasonable price! Call 828-781-6595 today!