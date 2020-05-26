August 8, 1928 - May 23, 2020 Paul Erastus Edwards, 91, of Conover, died Saturday, May 23, 2020. He was the husband of Linda Edwards. The Edwards family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.

