HICKORY Mamie Elizabeth Hopkins Edwards, 97, of Hickory, formerly of Lyman, S.C., peacefully passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Carolina Caring. Born April 10, 1922, in Oconee County, S.C., to the late James Martin Hopkins and Mattie Lay Hopkins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Snead Edwards Sr; daughter and loving caregiver, Susan E. Stimson; brothers, Doc, Sloan, Howard, and Ed Hopkins; and sisters, Lillian Alexander, Ella Mae Holland, and Betty Alexander. Mamie was a very active member of Bethel United Methodist Church for many years, where she was involved with the Meals on Wheels and English as a Second Language organizations. She was a title clerk for various car dealerships in the Greer, S.C., and Hickory areas. Mamie also loved her canasta club, working with the Hildebran Lions Club, and enjoyed walking with friends at Penelope Baptist Church. More than anything she loved spending time with her family. Survivors include her son, Marvin Snead "Eddie" Edwards Jr. and wife, Sandra, of Hickory: son-in-law, Todd F. Stimson of Arlington, Texas; son, James C. Edwards and wife, Teresa, of Boone; grandchildren, Matthew D. Edwards and wife, Inna, Jonathan D. Edwards and wife, Luli, Kristin S. Ziglar and husband, Marty, Stewart E. Stimson and spouse, Yunior, Melissa E. Boone and husband, Adam, and Emily E. Green and husband, Brett; great-grandchildren, Sydney Z. League and husband, Dan, Lincoln J. Boone, Scarlett V. Green, and Llewyn T. Edwards (on the way); sisters, Myra Stroud, Ruth Morris, and Geraldine Hughes; and a host of nieces and nephews. Services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9, at Bethel United Methodist Church with Pastor Jan Lovelace officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at the church, an hour prior to services. Serving as pallbearers will be Jonathan Edwards, Marty Ziglar, Stewart Stimson, Yunior Caballero, Adam Boone, and Brett Green. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, 80 28th St. NW, Hickory, NC 28601. Bass-Smith Funeral Home is serving the family and condolences may be sent at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
