Eckard, Michael Jonathan

March 15, 1973 - June 12, 2020 Michael Jonathan Eckard, 47, of Hickory, passed away unexpectedly at his home Friday, June 12, 2020. He was born in Catawba County, March 15, 1973, he was the son of David Eckard and Betty Matherly Bentley. Michael was a graduate of West Iredell High School. He was a loving son and father; he will be deeply missed by his family. He is survived by his son, Peyton Jakob Eckard of Hudson; his daughter, Caramia Lane Eckard of Hudson; his mother, Betty Bentley and husband, Terry, of Hickory; his father, David Eckard and wife, Sherry, of Hickory; his sister, Marcella Grover of Conover; brother, Will Eckard and wife, Spencer, of Hickory; stepsister, Wendy Wagner and husband, Charlie, of Germany; mother of his children, Amy Eckard of Hudson; and a number of nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be planned and announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Humane Society of Catawba County, P.O. BOX 63, Hickory, NC 28603. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com
