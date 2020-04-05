Lucy Jane Killian Eckard 08/17/1927 - 04/01/2020 Lucy Jane Killian Eckard, 92, of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020. She was the beloved wife, of Spurgeon Eugene Eckard for 71 years; devoted mother, of Patricia (Daniel) Hare, Peggy (Harry) Schmidt and the late Carman Huxel; cherished grandmother, of Kristina Palmer, Andrew Hare, Sara Clifford, Laura Schmidt and Morgan Butler; and great-grandmother, of Abigail Palmer, Jared Palmer, Warren Clifford, Phoenix Clifford and Cali Butler. Lucy was preceded in death by her siblings, Helen Wilson, Glenn Killian, Jocie Daggett, Virginia Shuford, John Killian and Jerry Killian. Lucy was born and raised in Catawba County. She was the family poet, genealogist and gardener. Private services will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati, P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263. Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home www.mrfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Lucy Eckard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.