Lucy Jane Killian Eckard 08/17/1927 - 04/01/2020 Lucy Jane Killian Eckard, 92, of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020. She was the beloved wife, of Spurgeon Eugene Eckard for 71 years; devoted mother, of Patricia (Daniel) Hare, Peggy (Harry) Schmidt and the late Carman Huxel; cherished grandmother, of Kristina Palmer, Andrew Hare, Sara Clifford, Laura Schmidt and Morgan Butler; and great-grandmother, of Abigail Palmer, Jared Palmer, Warren Clifford, Phoenix Clifford and Cali Butler. Lucy was preceded in death by her siblings, Helen Wilson, Glenn Killian, Jocie Daggett, Virginia Shuford, John Killian and Jerry Killian. Lucy was born and raised in Catawba County. She was the family poet, genealogist and gardener. Private services will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati, P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263. Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home www.mrfh.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
828-442-7224 TREE SERVICE Mike Carr Bucket Truck Services Trimming, Shaping, Full Take Down Stump Grinding, Brush Chipping Lot Clearing & Logging Excavation Services Log Length Firewood 24 HR emergency Storm Clean Up FULLY INSURED FREE ESTIMATES
DAVID'S ROOFING SHINGLES, METAL, RUBBER ROOFING, TPO & PAINTING "Limited Lifetime Warranty for 30+ Year Shingles" All Types Remodeling Also!! Hail & Wind Damage Claims 32 Years Experience All Work Guaranteed Call David Gillespie 828-713-4154
WE BUY JUNK CARS Pay in CASH by Landshapes Call 828-320-4239