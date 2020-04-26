May 22, 1944 - April 18, 2020 Dwight L. Eckard, 75, formerly of Hickory, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his home, in Cleveland, Tenn. He was a graduate of Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory, and a member of St. Peters Lutheran Church in Conover before moving to Cleveland. He worked in management for Hickory Springs Manufacturing Co. for over 20 years and that company brought him to Cleveland in 1972. Later, he went into business for himself when he purchased Whaley Manufacturing Co. He was an active member of First Lutheran Church until his passing. Dwight was preceded in death by his parents, Emmett and Katie Eckard. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Brenda; and three daughters and sons-in-law, Michelle Mantooth (Chris) of Charleston S.C., Kim Roberts (Brent) of Greenback, Tenn., and Jennifer Croft (Kevin) of Soddy Daisy, Tenn.; grandsons, Riley and River Roberts; and granddaughters, Katilee and Tatum Croft; brother, Robert Eckard of Hickory; and sisters, Opal Bolick and Trudy Eckard of Conover; several nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and -nephews. A memorial service will be held at a First Lutheran Church, at a later date. Memorials can be made to First Lutheran Church, 195 McIntire Ave. NE, Cleveland, TN 37312. Companion Funeral & Cremation Service of Cleveland, Tenn.
