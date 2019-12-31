NEWPORT NEWS, Va. Carl V. "Buzz" Eckard was born May 17, 1938, in Hildabran. He passed away Dec. 27, 2019, after four years of declining health. He graduated from Hildebran High School and served in the U.S Army from 1955 to 1958. Most of his working career was spent as a welder in Newport News, Va., and he was a long-time member of Welders Union Local 540 (now 110). He was preceded in death by his sister, Carolyn Laney and parents, Vernon and Armetta Eckard. Carl is survived by his wife, Sonya G. Eckard of the home; sisters, Hilda Eckard (Bob Raybold) of Florida, Nina Rodgers (Bill) of North Carolina and Leverne Cornelius (Raj) of California. We want to thank Dr. Kessler and his staff for their care during this difficult time. A special thanks to Rick Holden, Joanie Gummo and Carry Selby. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Weymouth Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 3, at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the ASPCA. Arrangements are by Weymouth Funeral Home.
