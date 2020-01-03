TAYLORSVILLE Barbara Dula Eckard of Bethlehem, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. After a battle of almost five years with pancreatic cancer, she passed at home surrounded by family. She was born April 17, 1951, to the late Thomas H. and Virginia (Triplett) Dula in Caldwell County. Preceding her in her heavenly journey, in addition to her parents, were two brothers, Gordon and Leeroy Dula. She married Boyce Eckard, Feb. 11, 1973. This union was blessed with twin sons (Feb. 22, 1975), Jeffrey (wife, Jessica) and Jason (wife, Hanna), who were the pride and joy of her life. Barbara was a graduate of Hudson High School and retired from Sherrill Furniture Company after 38 years. Also surviving are her special grandchildren, Carson, Jenna, Adisyn and Trenton Eckard, all of Taylorsville; sisters, Shirley Hackworth of Lenoir, Gwendolyn Church (Roger) of Hudson; and brothers, George and Steve Dula (Cindy) of Lenoir. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews, each one special to her. We would like to thank all of our family and friends and special friend, Linda Watts, who helped make Barbara's journey easier. A service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held Saturday, Jan. 4, at 11 a.m., at The Chapel Church in Hickory. The Rev. Dale Watts will officiate. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Hickory. The family will receive friends at the church from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m., prior to the service. Those serving as pallbearers will be Jason Eckard, Jeffrey Eckard, Lewis White, Denny Ester, Brian Lackey and Scott Sigmon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658; or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. Condolences may be sent to the Eckard family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Eckard family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.
