HICKORY Nadine Killian Echerd, 89, went to be with God, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at home, after a period of declining health. Born in Catawba County, Dec. 5, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Charles Oscar and Effie Lanier Killian. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Cicero Echerd; and her sisters, Thelma Deal and Ruth Hasseltine Duncan. She is survived by her children, Gerald Echerd of Hickory, Brenda Zelon of Union, S.C., Joan Yount and husband, Geoff, of Bethlehem, Deborah McCall and husband, Joe, of Hickory, and Charles Echerd and wife, Cindy, of Oak Island; sister, Janice Bowman and husband, Wayne, of Charlotte; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was a lifelong member of Highland Baptist Church, where in her senior years she enjoyed traveling and singing with the Joy Makers. After retiring in 1988, she and Earl would travel across the country. They especially enjoyed touring historical sites, plantations, and factories. She delighted in seeing flowers blooming in the spring and leaves changing color in the fall. She had many hobbies including painting, sewing, quilting, needlework, and reading. The family will receive friends Saturday, Dec. 14, from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., at Highland Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, at 11 a.m., at Highland Baptist Church with Pastor Kenny Robison officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial gifts may be made to Carolina Caring (Hospice), 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658 or to Highland Baptist Church Upgrade Fund, 828 9th Ave. NE, Hickory, NC 28601. Condolences may be left at www.hickoryfh.com. Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home.