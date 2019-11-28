STELLA Albert "Bert" Edward Eaton, 74, passed away at his home Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. He was born July 2, 1946, in Pittsburgh, Pa., son of the late, Edward Hough and Judith Ann Kerr Eaton. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 30, at 10 a.m., at St. Peters by the Sea with Rt. Rev. Robert Skirving and the Rev. Jeremiah Day officiating. The family will receive friends at the church, following the service. Father Bert was the beloved pastor of St. Peters by the Sea until his retirement in Jan. of 2019. He received his undergraduate degree and Master's degree in Business Administration from Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind., and then received a Master's of Divinity from University of the South in Sewanee, Tenn. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Carol A. Eaton of the home; daughter, Susan Eaton Crown (Jay) of Hillsdale, N.J.; sons, Stephen Eaton (Lisa) of Hickory, and Scott Eaton (Jennifer) of Cumberland Gap, Tenn.; grandchildren, Jack Crown, Sierra Eaton, Olivia Eaton, Keira Eaton, and Alex Eaton; and sister, Anne Eaton Woolley of Belle Mead, N.J.. He was preceded in death by a brother, Oscar Seaburn Eaton. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Peters by the Sea Episcopal Church, Swansboro. Condolences may be made at jonesfh.org. Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
