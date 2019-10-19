LINCOLNTON Rodney Brent Earls, 59, of Lincolnton died Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at his residence. Born Thursday, Nov. 5, 1959, he was the son of Warren Elliott Earls and Margaret McDowell Earls. Dad grew up to a loving family which began in Asheville. He moved around quite a bit as his father relocated working for Amaco. Upon graduating high school dad enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He proudly served as a Marine Corps Military Police Officer (MP) for three years and in total served for six years. Dad was proud to serve his Country and ensure the future of freedom of all generations to come. My dad loved his brother, Stacy; his two sons, Brandon and Derrick Earls more than anything. He also loved his life partner, Jeanine Carpenter dearly. You could find him most excited fishing on a trout stream in Boone or Linville, or at the local fishing ponds Herman's Fishing Lake and Chetola Resort. Dad loved coaching and treated all the kids like they were his own. He was tough at times, but knew that toughness and instilling character would result in fine young men and women coming out of his community. Dad loved his Corning co-workers and treated them as they were his family because they were. Dad believed in team engagement and he loved having each member of you on his team. We will miss dad dearly like each of you will. Please remember the things he taught us and walk with his spirit in your happy places. Dad is now in Heaven looking down on us and will always be watching our six. Two sons, Brandon Lee Earls of Claremont and Derrick Earls of Hickory; his lifetime partner, Jeanine Carpenter of the home; brother, Stacy Earls of Spanish Port, Ala.; and the mother of his sons, Sheila Peterson of Claremont survive him. The funeral will be in the chapel of Jenkins Funeral Home, at 4 p.m., Sunday Oct. 20, with the Rev. Aaron Causby officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m., prior to the service. The Marine Corps League will provide Military Honors. Memorials may be made payable to one of the following Paralyzed Veterans of America; St. Jude Children's Hospital; or YMCA of Catawba Valley and mailed to 4454 Ridge St., Claremont, NC 28610. Please sign the guestbook at www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net. The Earls family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton. 828-464-1555.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting.
