CONOVER Carl Edward Dwiggins, 78, of Conover, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, following a period of declining health. Born April 11, 1941, in Forsyth County, he was the son of the late Lattie Ralph Dwiggins Sr. and Adelia Aline Everhardt Dwiggins. Carl was a member of Abernethy Memorial United Methodist Church in Newton, where he was a member of the choir, former Sunday school teacher, and former member of numerous other committees. He was the former owner and operator of Village Motors in Conover, and was an avid collector of old classic cars. Carl loved music, enjoyed singing karaoke, and was a longtime member of the Carolina Moonlighters. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family, especially supporting his children and grandchildren in all of their activities. In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by his brother, L. Ralph Dwiggins Jr.; a sister, Marie D. Phillips; and brother-in-law, William Knorr. Survivors include his daughter, Angie Roffey and husband, Bruce, of Conover; son, Eddie Dwiggins and wife, Kristen, of Conover; fiancée, Kathleen Byrd of Bakersville, and her children, Phil Byrd and wife, Lisa, and Betty Hughes and husband, Chris, both of Bakersville; sister, Marjory D. Knorr of Las Vegas, Nev.; and grandchildren, Chad Roffey and wife, Elizabeth, Chandler Roffey, Colbie Dwiggins, and Luke Wilkinson. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 22, at Abernethy Memorial United Methodist Church with the Rev. Logan Miller and the Rev. Jody Seymour officiating. A reception for family and friends will take place in the church fellowship hall following the service. A private burial will take place at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory. Condolences may be sent to the Dwiggins family at www.drumfh-conover.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to: Abernethy Memorial United Methodist Church, Music Fund, 111 W 13th St., Newton, NC 28658. The Dwiggins family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Conover.
