January 3, 1931 - April 9, 2020 Myrtle "Pat" Barger Duncan, 89, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Abernethy Laurels in Newton. Born Jan. 3, 1931, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late John G. Barger and Mimmie Lowman Barger. She was a member of Viewmont Baptist Church and retired from Siecor Corning. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Peggy Boleman and Louise Rhoney. Survivors include her husband of 45 years, Bert Hamilton Duncan; daughters, Lisa McCoy of Raleigh and Kendra Hedrick and husband, Danny, of Claremont; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the entire medical staff and healthcare workers at Abernethy Laurels for their care of Mrs. Duncan. No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Abernethy Laurels, 102 Leonard Ave., Newton, NC 28658. Drum Funeral Home of Hickory www.drumfh-hickory.com

To plant a tree in memory of Myrtle Duncan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.