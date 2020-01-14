CONOVER Linda Goble Duncan, 67, of Conover, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Abernethy Laurels in Newton. She was born March 8, 1952, in Catawba County, to the late Hubert Goble and to Louise Martin Goble, formerly of Conover. Linda was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Conover. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, David F. Duncan; brother, Melvin Goble, and great-grandson, Tyler Pacheco. Those left to cherish her memory are sons, David H. Duncan and wife, Kim, of Newton and Chad Duncan of Conover; mother, Louise Martin Goble, formerly of Conover; brothers, Kenneth L. "Bud" Goble and wife, Linda, of Newton, Paul C. Goble and wife, Brenda, of Taylorsville, Jimmy F. Goble of Hickory, and Teddie G. Goble and wife, Wanda, of Pigeon Forge, Tenn.; sister, Donna Gantt and husband, Wayne, of Conover; and grandchildren, Aubrey Duncan-Fisk and husband Michael, Zachary Duncan and Aishia Pacheco. A service to celebrate Linda's life will be held Thursday, Jan. 16, at 3 p.m., at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Conover. The body will lie in state at the church from 2 to 2:45 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 16. The Rev. Kevin Graudin and the Rev. Eric Hauss will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, Jan. 15, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Bennett Funeral Service in Newton. Those serving as pallbearers are: Danny Crafton, Zachary Duncan, Michael Fisk, John Spencer, Alex Yoder and Will Yoder. Memorials may be made to St. Peter's LWML, 6175 St. Peters Church Rd., Conover, NC 28613 or to the Abernathy Laurels Activity Department, 102 Leonard Ave., Newton, NC 28658. Condolences may be sent to the Duncan family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Duncan family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
7878 NC Hwy 16
Newton, NC 28658
3:00PM
6175 St. Peters Church Rd.
Conover, NC 28613