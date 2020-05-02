April 29, 2020 Mr. Kirk Leslie Duncan, 60, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, following a period of declining health, at his home. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Tammy Reid Duncan of the home, and many other family members. A memorial service will be held privately by the family with the Rev. Colin Deal officiating. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
