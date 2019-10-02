David Duncan CONOVER David Forrest Duncan, 70, of Conover passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at his residence. He was born Jan. 11, 1949, in Caldwell County to the late Walter Lee Duncan and Vannie McLean Duncan. David was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Conover. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Mike Duncan and great-grandson, Tyler Isiah Duncan. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 49 years, Linda Goble Duncan of the home; sons, David Duncan and wife, Kimberly, of Newton, Chad Duncan of Conover; brother, Steve Duncan and wife, Debbie, of Granite Falls; sisters, Judy Meredith of Taylorsville, Glenda Hamby and husband, Tom, of Granite Falls, Marlene Polk of Granite Falls, Debbie McCary of Granite Falls, Dorothy Thorneberg of Icard; and grandchildren, Aubrey Duncan-Fisk, Zachary Duncan and Aishia Duncan. A service to celebrate David's life will be held Thursday, Oct. 3, at 2 p.m., at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Conover. The Revs. Kevin Graudin and Eric Hauss will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends today (Wednesday, Oct. 2), from 6 to 8 p.m., at St. Peter's Lutheran Church. Those serving as pallbearers are Zachary Duncan, Michael Fisk, Will Yoder, Alex Yoder, Danny Crafton and John Spencer. David would want memorials made to the Trump 2020 campaign. Condolences may be sent to the Duncan family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Duncan family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.
