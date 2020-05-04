November 5, 1940 - May 2, 2020 Andy "Rex" Duncan, 79, went to his heavenly home Saturday, May 2, 2020, after a brief stay at Trinity Village Nursing Home. He will have a private graveside service at Bethlehem Baptist Church cemetery, with Pastor Jesse Lott officiating. Rex was born Nov. 5, 1940, in Alexander County, to Zara Esrom and Eula Price Duncan. He was a graduate of Taylorsville High School and married Doris Crouch Duncan at the age of 25. His career was in the furniture industry as a cloth manager and he was employed at Clayton Marcus and Huntington House for more than 40 years. The past 10 years, Rex worked part-time as a night clerk at the Comfort Inn & Suites Hotel in Hickory. Rex enjoyed the outdoors. He loved to have a garden each year and had a special passion for growing tomatoes. He also enjoyed yard work while working alongside his brother-in-law, Steve Crouch. Rex, a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church, enjoyed the Bible study and fellowship of the Senior Salt Group. He thoroughly enjoyed visits from his nephews and nieces. Rex was knowledgeable in tax preparations. He had numerous tax clients to visit his home. Rex was preceded in death by his parents and several siblings: Barbara D. Gilham (Robert), Peggy D. Whitener, Sally D. Cloninger (Jack), Rayford Duncan (Iva), and Gladys D. Anderson (Hubert); and brother-in-law, Clyde Bradshaw. He is survived by sisters, Frances Duncan, Mary D. Bradshaw, Christine D. Mullinax (Kimo), and Sandra D. Isenhour (Melvin). He is also survived by several nieces and nephews; and brother-in-law, David Whitener of Texas. Rex will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him. Memorials may be sent to Bethlehem Church Building Fund, 7500 NC Hwy. 127, Taylorsville, NC 28681. Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service www.alexfuneralservice.com
