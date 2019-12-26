GRANITE FALLS Willa Dean Cook Dula, 85, of Granite Falls, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Caldwell County Hospice in Hudson. She was born April 16, 1934, daughter of the late Robert Cook and Hettie Edwards Cook. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Durine Dula; a daughter, Vicki Dula Overcash; two granddaughters, Heather Dula, Leslie Dula Hicks; three sisters, Annie Huffman, Mildred Huffman, Thelma Cook; three brothers, Ralph Norman, Coleman Norman, Harlan Norman; and a daughter-in-law, Pamela Starnes Dula. Those left to cherish her memory are two sons, Jeffery Dula and Kerwin Dula, both of Granite Falls; three daughters, Lisa Dula Winkler and husband, Tony, of Granite Falls, Sandra Hefner of Lenoir, Tracy Dula Phillips and husband, Kirby, of Fallston; 13 grandchildren, Melissa Overcash Crawford and husband, Kevin, Brandy Overcash Eby and husband, Kevin, Adam Overcash, Caitlin Overcash Bowman and husband, Tyler, Emily Winkler, Lauren Winkler Icenhour and husband, Daniel, Kristy Hefner, Mark Hefner, Megan Dula, Ethan Winkler and wife, Courtney Causby, Taylor Winkler Messick and husband, Brock; seven great-grandchildren; Kayla Eby, Davis Lentz, Hudson Lentz, Rosie Hicks, Parker Hicks, Ryder Bowman, Madyson Bowman; and one on the way, Hadley Rae Messick. The family will receive friends Friday, Dec. 27, from 1 to 2 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., all at New Vision Baptist Fellowship Church on the Grace Chapel Road in Granite Falls, with the Rev. Ashley Crouse officiating. Burial will be in the Temple Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Mackie-Whisenant Funeral Home is serving the family. You may view the obituary online at www.mackiefh.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
