HICKORY Mary Juanita Dula, 79, of Hickory, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. The funeral service will be held today (Tuesday, Sept. 24), at 3 p.m., preceded by a visitation from 2:30 to 3 p.m., at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Genesis Funeral services & Chapel of Shelby is serving the family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
