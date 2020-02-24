May 2, 1931 - February 22, 2020 Vera Inez Carswell Duckworth, 88, of Hickory, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, after a period of declining health. Vera was born May 2, 1931, in Burke County to the late Frank and Sudie Brittain Carswell. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church Hildebran, where she enjoyed teaching children in Sunday school, singing in the choir and helping with Young at Heart. Vera worked in her sister's hosiery mill until the early 1980s, when she began work at Drexel Heritage, where she continuted until retirement. Vera thoroughly enjoyed pitching for both the church softball team and the Drexel Heritage Industrial team, and only stopped at the age of 68 due to doctor's orders. Vera was also a member of the Icard Township Ladies Auxiliary while her husband, Howard, served as a volunteer fireman. In her later years, Vera enjoyed working on many different types of crafts, gardening, singing with a ladies choir who visited those in nursing homes, spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and sitting on the front porch watching cars go by as she worked her puzzles. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Howard Ivey Duckworth Sr.; and two sisters, Florence Freeman and Mary Lou Abee. Vera is survived by a son, Howard Ivey "Butch" Duckworth Jr. and wife, Joy, of Hickory; a daughter, Karen Duckworth Clark and husband, Bryson, of Hickory; five grandchildren, Jessica Duckworth Horne, William Duckworth (Kristin), Kari Beth Duckworth, Brooke Clark Ward (Jared) and Nicholas Clark; and great-grandchildren, Laiton, Branson, Nova and Colton Duckworth, Jon Ayden and Adam Horne and Jace Ward. Also surviving are dear cousins, Ruby McMillin and Mary Hull. The family would like to thank The Berkeley in Morganton for their compassionate care and love shown to Vera during her last few months, and Medi Home Hospice Care of Newland. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 25, at First Baptist Hildebran. The funeral service will begin at 4 p.m., with the Rev. Ronald Arndt officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Those serving as pallbearers will be Nicholas Clark, Branson, Laiton, and William Duckworth, Jon Ayden and Adam Horne, Randy Sain and Jared Ward. Memorials may be sent to the First Baptist Church Hildebran, Building Fund for Sanctuary Windows, P.O. Box 220, Hildebran, NC 28637. A guestbook and obituary are available at www.heritagefuneralservices.com. Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese is serving the Duckworth family. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
