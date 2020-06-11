Drum, Mary Faye

June 30, 1936 - June 9, 2020 Mary Faye Hawn Drum, 83, of Newton, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Abernethy Laurels in Newton. Born June 30, 1936, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Ernest "Jake" Alexander and Evie Heuitte Hawn. She was president of Duan Farm Supply for 51 years. Mary Faye was a life-time member of First Baptist Church in Maiden. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J. Leon Drum; and four brothers, Ray, Clyde, Harold, and Craig Hawn. Those left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Barry Drum and wife, Sherry, of Newton, Mark Drum and wife, Jayne, of Newton; three grandsons, Brandon Drum and wife, Lauren, of Newton, Ethan Drum and wife, Lauren, of Lincolnton, Heath Drum of Newton; great- grandson, Micah Drum; two great-granddaughters, Carson and Darcy Drum; brother, Howard Hawn and wife, Janette, of Maiden; two sisters-in-law, Juanita Hawn of Maiden, Emma Hawn of Maiden; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Drum and wife, Shelby, of Catawba. A funeral service will be held Friday, June 12, at 3 p.m., at First Baptist Church in Maiden with the Revs. Eddie Andrews and Ethan Drum officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Burial in Maiden City Cemetery will follow. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 50 E Main St., Maiden, NC 28650. Burke Mortuary of Maiden www.burkemortuary.com
Service information
3:00PM
50 E. Main St.
Maiden, NC 28650
2:00PM-2:45PM
50 E. Main St.
Maiden, NC 28650
