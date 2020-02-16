August 30, 1942 - February 14, 2020 Daniel Malcom Drinkard, 77, of Hickory, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at his residence surrounded by friends and family. He was born Aug. 30, 1942, in Louisiana to the late Malcom and Kathleen Baggett Drinkard. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Vitrone; and a brother, David Drinkard. Mr. Drinkard was self-employed as an independent Medicare insurance agent, was formerly President of Stanton-Cooper Furniture in Virginia, and was also formerly employed by Dan River Fabrics as a national sales manager of the fabric division. He received his master's degree from Appalachian State University in Computer Technology and a bachelor's degree from the University of Virginia in Economics. He played quarterback for the University of Virginia and was a high school quarterback in Annandale, Va. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Patricia Vance Drinkard of the home; three sons, Jed Shea of Kansas, Scott Utah of Raleigh, Bret Drinkard of Greensboro; three daughters, Catherine Manuel of Wilmington, Sally Lynn Drinkard of California, and Blake Carswell of Hickory; grandchildren, Rachel, Michael, Corrine, Erin, Elizabeth, Grace, Olivia, Marianna and Makenna; and great-grandchildren, Skyla, Patience, Natalie, Harrison and Emerson. A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 22, in the chapel of Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory, with the Rev. Dan Duke officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Service information
1:00PM
334 2nd St., NW
Hickory, NC 28601
