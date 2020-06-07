Draver, Maureen Sue

March 22, 1951 - May 31, 2020 Maureen Sue Draver, 69, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at her residence. Born March 22, 1951, in Lincoln, Neb., she was the daughter of the late Lawrence C. Draver and Margaret McHugh Draver. Maureen attended Catholic Elementary and Middle schools before graduating from Lincoln Northeast High School in Lincoln, Neb. She went on to earn her bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Nebraska in Speech Pathology. She taught in Omaha and Dallas before moving to Alexandria, Va., where she worked as an event planner. She then moved to Hickory and taught at Oxford Elementary School until her retirement. Maureen and Jim loved to travel, visiting friends and family all over the United States and taking several trips to Europe. She was loving, kind, faithful and pure fun to be around. Her vibrant personality endured her to her many friends and family. She is survived by her husband and constant companion of 37 years, James Stonemetz of the home; sister, Mary Carlson of Knoxville, Tenn.; nieces, Susan Carlson and Annie Hall; and two nephews, Mike Carlson and Danny Carlson. A memorial Mass will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 10, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church with Father Larry LoMonaco officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
