The Rev. Brenda Miles Plemmons Dove GRANITE FALLS The Rev. Brenda Miles Plemmons Dove, 70, of Granite Falls, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. A funeral service will be held Saturday, Aug. 3, at 2 p.m., at Longview Church of God. The family will receive friends Saturday, from 1 to 2 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese is serving the family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
