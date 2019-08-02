The Rev. Brenda Miles Plemmons Dove GRANITE FALLS The Rev. Brenda Miles Plemmons Dove, 70, of Granite Falls, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. A funeral service will be held Saturday, Aug. 3, at 2 p.m., at Longview Church of God. The family will receive friends Saturday, from 1 to 2 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese is serving the family.

