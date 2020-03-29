March 11, 2020 Audrey Jean Filley Donker, 89, of Hickory, joined our heavenly Father and her loving husband of 40 years, after a brief illness of pneumonia and cancer, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Carolina Caring in Newton. Audrey was a loving and energetic wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and always took care of others. She is survived by three children, Keith Donker, Evans, Ga., Craig Donker, North Charleston, S.C., and Sandy Lail and husband, Mickey, from Hickory; she was the grandmother of six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Donker; and grandson, Dustin Oldham. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society in Audrey Donker's name. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 11, at the Hickory Elks Lodge at 3 p.m. Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations www.catawbamemorialpark.com
