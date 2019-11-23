HICKORY Iris Crittenden Dlugos, of Northeast Hickory, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at her residence. She was born Oct. 24, 1925, in Hartwell, Ga. She was the widow of Ret. Major Thomas S. Dlugos who died March 26, 2008. She was the only surviving child of the late Robert Pinkney Crittenden and Martha Ann Edwards Crittenden. Survivors include her children, Don (Olivia) of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Bob (Mickey) of Fountain Valley, Calif., Lorrie (David) of Providence, NC and Art (Deborah) of Granite Falls; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Evelyn Crittenden of Marietta, Ga., and Betty Ann Dlugos Piorkowski of Tucson, Ariz.; and brother-in-law, Gerald Dlugos of Atlanta, Ga. Iris was preceded in death by four brothers, Malcolm Crittenden, Fred Crittenden, Horace Crittenden and Thomas Crittenden; and three sisters, Rosa Mae Vaughn, Edna Broadwell, and Cora Crittenden. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews, but dear to her heart are two nieces who visited and called her often and loved her dearly, Gloria and Carolyn. The family will be forever grateful to her loving caregiver for the past two years, Veronica Oxendine, as well as others who cared for and loved her. The family will receive visitors Sunday, Nov. 24, fromm 2 to 4 p.m., at her home. At a later date, her ashes will be placed with those of her husband at the National Cemetery in Salisbury. In lieu of any flowers, please make donations to the Fisher House Foundation Inc. (https://www.fisherhouse.org.) or 1401 Rockville Pike, Suite 600, Rockville, MD 20852. Condolences may be sent to the Dlugos family at www.drumfh-hickory.com. The Dlugos family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home, Hickory, NC.