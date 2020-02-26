December 14, 1944 - February 22, 2020 Edna "Joyce" Dixon of Lenoir, passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Olen Dennis Dixon. She retired from the furniture industry. Bass-Smith Granite Funeral Service is honored to serve the family.
Service information
Feb 27
Service
Thursday, February 27, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Clarks Chapel Baptist Church
3212 Clarks Chapel Rd.
Lenoir, North Carolina 28645
3212 Clarks Chapel Rd.
Lenoir, North Carolina 28645
