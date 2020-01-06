HICKORY Betty Roland Dixon, 79, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. today (Monday, Jan. 6), in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Hickory. Drum Funeral Home in Hickory is honored to be serving the Dixon family.

