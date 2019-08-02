William Dillingham HICKORY William Dillingham, 76, passed away Monday July 29, 2019. The funeral service will be held Saturday, Aug. 3, at 1 p.m., at Edward's Chapel Baptist Church. The family will receive friends Saturday, from 12 to 1 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Allen Mitchell Funeral Home Hickory is serving the family.

