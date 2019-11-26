LENOIR Mr. Andrew Willard Dickerson Sr., 77, of Lenoir, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 30, at Bethel Advent Christian Church, 1595 Draco Rd. in Lenoir. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the Dickerson family.