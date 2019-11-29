NEWTON Mrs. Mahallie Sherrill Devoe, 105, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. Her funeral will be held Saturday, Nov. 30, at 2 p.m., at Tom Rawls, F.D., 114 North Main Ave. in Newton. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:30 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. Arrangements are by Tom Rawls, F.D., Lic.
