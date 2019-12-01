CATAWBA Mrs. Mahallie Alberta Sherrill Devoe, 105, daughter of the late Oscar and Julia Nichols Sherrill, was born Sept. 8, 1914, in Catawba County. She departed this life Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Sherrills Ford Hospice House in Sherrills Ford, after a brief illness. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter "Bill" Devoe; four sisters, Nora Lewis, Lois Sherrill Adams (Floyd), Anna Sherrill, Elmary Sherrill Hartsoe (Locke), all of Catawba; two brothers, Jess Sherrill (Corene) and Roosevelt "Rose" Sherrill (Gladys); six nephews, James, Eddie, and Charleen Hartsoe of Catawba, David L. Hartsoe (Donsie L.) of Conover, Fred Allen Sherrill and Jess Sherrill Jr.; two nieces, Bertha Sherrill Jennings (Willie) of New Jersey and Mary Jo Moore (Charles) of Catawba; and two great-nieces, Debbie L. Moore and Beverly D. Moore of Catawba. She was a homemaker that loved to play the piano, sing and birdwatching. She leaves to cherish fond memories her great-niece, Tina M. Moore (caregiver); five nieces, Amelia Louise England, Betty A. Hartsoe, Frances R. Jolley (Charles), all of Catawba, Lorene Patricia Harris (Dan) of Tampa, Fla., and Gloria Sherrill of Howard Beach, N.Y.; two nephews, Chester Sherrill (Nicola) and Jimmy Sherrill of Michigan; and many other relatives and friends.