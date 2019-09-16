CLAREMONT Christine Setzer Devlin passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, after a period of declining health. She was the daughter of the late Scott and Carrie Setzer. She was a devoted mother, friend, and companion. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Alex Devlin. She is survived by her children: sons, John Devlin of Claremont, Colin Devlin and wife, Kathy, of Statesville; daughter, Teal Devlin of Hickory; granddaughter, Candice Robinson and husband, Michael; grandson, Brett Devlin; three great-grandchildren; and longtime companion of 35 years, Danny Myers. A memorial Service will be held Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 4:30 p.m., in the chapel of Drum Funeral Home, 509 First Ave. South in Conover, with the Rev. Michael Daughtrey officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m., prior to the service. Condolences may be mailed through our website, drumfh-conover.com.