CLAREMONT Christine Setzer Devlin passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, after a period of declining health. She was the daughter of the late Scott and Carrie Setzer. She was a devoted mother, friend, and companion. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Alex Devlin. She is survived by her children: sons, John Devlin of Claremont, Colin Devlin and wife, Kathy, of Statesville; daughter, Teal Devlin of Hickory; granddaughter, Candice Robinson and husband, Michael; grandson, Brett Devlin; three great-grandchildren; and longtime companion of 35 years, Danny Myers. A memorial Service will be held Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 4:30 p.m., in the chapel of Drum Funeral Home, 509 First Ave. South in Conover, with the Rev. Michael Daughtrey officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m., prior to the service. Condolences may be mailed through our website, drumfh-conover.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
