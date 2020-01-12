TRYON After a long, courageous fight Emery has set sail towards the sunset, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. He was a strong, independent spirit and never met an obstacle he couldn't or wouldn't tackle. He had a successful career as a Physical Therapist and founder of Carolina Physical Therapy. He was always looking for the next adventure and rarely took no for an answer. Whether he was sailing the globe, riding his Harleys or driving fast cars, he made great memories, had a full life and touched so many people along the way. He was an inspiration, a wonderful father, brother, uncle, husband, grandfather and friend. He will be greatly missed by many. Emery is survived by his loving wife, Yvonne Dessoffy; son, Travis Dessoffy; granddaughters, Samantha and Alexis; daughter, Tara Adams; son-in-law, Trey Adams; and grandson Grayson. Donations may be made in Emery's honor to the Wounded Warrior Project.

To plant a tree in memory of Emery Dessoffy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.